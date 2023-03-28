Norwalk photos: NancyOnNorwalk gathering
Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board President John Levin, left, speaks to NoN’s friends as Nancy Chapman, center, listens. (Contributed)
NORWALK, Conn. — A few photos from Thursday’s NancyOnNorwalk gathering at Coals, an excellent pizza joint on Wall Street. Thank you Coals!
Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member Diana Paladino and Nancy Chapman. (Contributed)
The Christopher boys, Brayden and Frankie, show off NoN pens. (Contributed)
NancyOnNorwalk’s new swag: pens. (Contributed)
