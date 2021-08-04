Norwalk photos: National Night Out
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk observed the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, Tuesday evening in SoNo, and Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member John Levin was there to take photos. Enjoy.
Mother’s Demand Action table. From left are Norwalkers Jenn Balliett, Alyson Cahill and Jane Lasater. Not shown is Liz Bayer of Wilton. (John Levin)
Salvation Army table. (John Levin)
Dilsia, right, brings a cat to the event. (John Levin)
Dilsia shows off her cat. (John Levin)
A cat at the National Night Out. (John Levin)
Quaker table with Virginia Auster and Diane Keefe. (John Levin)
13-year-old Julian from Redding plays a mean guitar! (John Levin)
From left, Zoning Commissioner Joshua Goldstein, Mayor Harry Rilling, Lucia Rilling, Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca and Common Council member Greg Burnett. (John Levin)