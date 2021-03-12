Quantcast

Norwalk photos: NFD boat used to put out fire at Oyster Shell Park

(Norwalk Fire Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire Saturday at Oyster Shell Park by using a high-capacity mounted firefighting stream from a firefighting boat, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said in a press release.

Marine Unit 238 happened to be on the Norwalk River when the report of a brush fire came in at 1:32 p.m., the press release said. The boat got there first, given the challenge for land-based firefighters to reach the waterfront location, and spotted the fire encroaching on the park’s boardwalk. Engine company 2 “assisted with the final extinguishment” from the land-side and the incident was resolved and cleared of firefighters at 2:12 p.m. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

(Norwalk Fire Department)

(Norwalk Fire Department)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>