Norwalk photos: NFD boat used to put out fire at Oyster Shell Park

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire Saturday at Oyster Shell Park by using a high-capacity mounted firefighting stream from a firefighting boat, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said in a press release.

Marine Unit 238 happened to be on the Norwalk River when the report of a brush fire came in at 1:32 p.m., the press release said. The boat got there first, given the challenge for land-based firefighters to reach the waterfront location, and spotted the fire encroaching on the park’s boardwalk. Engine company 2 “assisted with the final extinguishment” from the land-side and the incident was resolved and cleared of firefighters at 2:12 p.m. The cause of the fire was undetermined.