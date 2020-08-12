Norwalk photos: NHS pomp and circumstance under social distancing guidelines

NORWALK, Conn. — Bob Welsh attended the Norwalk High School graduation ceremonies Tuesday, and tells the story here with photographs.

Norwalk high school graduations were originally planned to be held at Calf Pasture Beach, then moved to the school facilities due to COVID-19 concerns. Then Tropical Storm Isais postponed some of the ceremonies again. Norwalk High School held four small half-hour ceremonies on Monday Aug. 3, before the storm rolled in, and the other four ceremonies were moved to Tuesday.

Brien McMahon High School has also held some graduation ceremonies and is scheduled to finish up Wednesday.

And here are links to the videos of some of the ceremonies, provided to Welsh by Norwalk High School Principal Reginald Roberts.

Aug. 3 10 a.m. ceremony

Aug. 3 noon ceremony

Aug. 3 4 p.m. ceremony

Aug. 11 10 a.m. ceremony