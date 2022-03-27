Norwalk photos: NPD nabs suspected catalytic converter thiefs

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police say they caught two New Britain men who were stealing catalytic converters in South Norwalk.

Justin Serrano, 30, and Jose Lopez, 29, were arrested and charged with three counts of larceny 3, eight counts of larceny 5, three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of criminal mischief, interfering/resisting, conspiracy, and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, a news release said. Serrano was also charged with suspended license, no insurance, no registration, fail to grant right of way and misuse of plates. Lopez was also charged with false statement. Both were held on $150,000 bond. Their court date is Tuesday.

Police say they were alerted to the men’s activity at 2:08 a.m. March 23 by someone doing overnight work at a Water Street business, who heard grinding noises coming from a nearby parking lot. When police arrived, Serrano and Lopez attempted to flee in a black BMW, which Serrano smashed into a police vehicle.

Serrano kept hitting the gas but could not break free from the wreck, police say. Officers removed them from the car “despite their refusal to comply with orders given. Thanks to the officers’ quick response and undaunted actions, no one was seriously injured.”

Reports came in later that morning of catalytic converters that had been removed overnight in other South Norwalk parking lots, the news release said. Detectives, “with diligence and attention to detail, were able to find enough evidence to linking Serrano and Lopez to the thefts, leading to more charges and bonds.”