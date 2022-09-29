Quantcast

Norwalk photos: NPD Night Out

Visitors enjoying the Crayon Bounce House. (Jeff Tauscher)

NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher took these photos Monday at the Norwalk Night Out. The event is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood.

From left, Common Council Community Services Committee Chairwoman Dominique Johnson (D-At Large), Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik and Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large). (Jeff Tauscher)

NPL’s Pop Up Library. (Jeff Tauscher)

(Jeff Tauscher)

The Wheels of Honor, a tribute police car honoring law enforcement officers around the country who gave their lives in the line of duty. (Jeff Tauscher)

