Quantcast

Norwalk photos: NPL’s baby chicks

By


(Nancy Chapman)

Two baby chicks pecked their way out of their eggshells Tuesday in the South Norwalk Library, in an incubator used for a children’s program.

Ten kids aged 8-11 participate in the six-week program, reading about chickens and journaling their observations of the egg hatching process.

“This is what it’s all about, having the children come in and do science live. And getting to read about chickens,” Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said. “That’s when the children’s librarian comes out in me, just watching the kids view science live.”

The chicks will spend one week in the library and then be donated to a local farm.  

The program will be offered again in the spring.

(Nancy Chapman)
(Nancy Chapman)
(Nancy Chapman)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Parks Master Plan approved

Read More

Norwalk Police arrest two on gun and narcotics charges

Ayers to Meek: ‘That terminology is degrading’

Norwalk DPW removes some political signs

Norwalk Council members’ attendance surveyed

Advertisement


Recent Comments