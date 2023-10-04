Norwalk photos: NPL’s baby chicks

(Nancy Chapman)

Two baby chicks pecked their way out of their eggshells Tuesday in the South Norwalk Library, in an incubator used for a children’s program.

Ten kids aged 8-11 participate in the six-week program, reading about chickens and journaling their observations of the egg hatching process.

“This is what it’s all about, having the children come in and do science live. And getting to read about chickens,” Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said. “That’s when the children’s librarian comes out in me, just watching the kids view science live.”

The chicks will spend one week in the library and then be donated to a local farm.

The program will be offered again in the spring.

