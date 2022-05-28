Norwalk photos: NRVT bike ride

NORWALK, Conn. — U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) came to Norwalk on Wednesday to highlight improvements to the Norwalk River Valley Trail, inviting cyclists out for a ride.

Participants met at the Maritime Aquarium and made their way through Oyster Shell Park and Mathews Park down to Union Park, then returned via the same route, Common Council member Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) said.

“We also highlighted that a section of the NRVT from Union Park to Riverside Cemetery will be open next month, bringing the off-street length to 2 miles and that the next phase of the trail will be open this fall, extending to Broad Street, which would bring the off-street length to 2.7 miles,” Goldstein said.

He said attendees included State Senators Bob Duff (D-25) and Will Haskell (D-26), Common Council members Tom Livingston (D-District E) and Lisa Shanahan (D-District E), Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson, and bikers from across Norwalk, including several students from Norwalk Community College.