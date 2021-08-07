Oak Hills Park meadow work has paid off

The new restorative meadow at Oak Hills Park’s nature center, planted in late May, is thriving! Native pollinator seedling plants grown by the Norwalk Land Trust were included in the ¼-acre site, along with Ernst Seed Co.’s “Showy Northeast Native Wildflower & Grasses Mix” seeds. Months of researching and planning for this new stewardship practice was followed by two days of planting by volunteers and members of the Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee.

Before planting, one section of the site was prepared with 2 inches of organic topsoil with 30% compost and the remainder of the site was planted in existing conditions. Of course, the plants are doing better in the topsoil, but many important plants have established themselves amongst the lawn grasses and invasives in the outer ring. Bees, butterflies, bunnies, and other wildlife are abundant in this nature preserve at Oak Hills. The community is invited to walk the oval path (on the Norwalk Health Deptartment’s “NorWALKer” program) and see the wonder of nature in this new restorative meadow.

Come enjoy the three features of the nature center at Oak Hills: The Fountain Garden, Woodland Trails, and Great Lawn Walking Path & Meadow.

Audrey Cozzarin

Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee