Norwalk photos: Oak Hills trees on chopping block

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is taking down eight healthy evergreen trees, said Yvonne Lopaur, who submitted these photos.

OHPA Chairman Carl Dickens said the Authority has no choice.

Lopaur, a longtime OHPA critic and neighbor to Oak Hills Park, quoted famous golfer Gary Player as saying he’s a tree hugger and that people should be fined for cutting down trees.

In September, Golf Monthly quoted Player as going on a rant:

“It’s nonsense to be cutting all these trees it’s unfair. We worry about the Amazon cutting down these trees and we’re doing and contributing to the same affect.

“For goodness sake stop cutting them down and plant more!

“If you don’t know how to get a golf course with great shape, brush up on your knowledge because I can tell you all the great golf courses in the world were tree-lined round the greens and round the fairways.”

Lopaur asked why OHPA is cutting down the trees.

“The Authority over the years has systematically taken down trees in order to satisfy its vision of how to make the golf course more golf friendly,” she said.

Golfers love trees, Dickens said.

“The power company is taking them down and pruning some others,” he wrote. “They are within 20 feet of power lines and after the debacle of a power outage this year, they will be doing this all over Connecticut. I of course do not object, nor do I have a choice. It is in their right of way.”