Norwalk photos: Oyster Fest

An Oyster Festival attraction, Sept. 12 in Veteran’s Park. (Nancy Chapman)
James Connor (left) and Kobe Chan, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. They just moved into SoNo two weeks earlier, Connor from Newtown and Chan from Brooklyn. They had been roommates at the University of Albany. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. — Tremendous crowds greeted the Oyster Festival after its one-year absence, Norwalk Seaport Association President Mike Reilly said.
“The festival was great. We had fantastic weather, obviously blessed with great weather. And we had tremendous crowds, you know, and I think people really want to get out, you know, and I think that was a big thing. Obviously, we had lots of COVID safety protocols, and we had a safe weekend,” Reilly said Saturday. “…We don’t really know the attendance numbers, per se right now. We are working on that initial note numbers pretty soon. But I would say, close to record breaking grants.”
The Oyster Festival was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. This year’s event was the Seaport Association’s 43rd, and Reilly took care to thank sponsor First County Bank and others.
The Seaport Association has a mission of supporting the Sheffield Island lighthouse and, “this is what we do,” he said. “And we couldn’t do without our 1,000 volunteers and our sponsors and vendors, and food booths and organizations with this massive event. We’re very, very happy.”
One unhappy incident: a professional acrobat was injured when he fell while performing in “The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean.”
“We don’t really talk about those kind of things,” Reilly said. “…We have shows on the field that we hire professional people for. And unfortunately, in that business, sometimes things happen. You know, and these are professionally trained, world touring acrobat thrill show type thing. And it’s very, very unfortunate, but he’ll make a full recovery.”
But, “The crowds for all the events and performances were very, very large,” Reilly said. “Very well received. But the important thing for us is a real ‘thank you.’ We couldn’t do this our sponsors and our and our guests obviously support the support that’s really important to us.”
Taking a shot, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival: Norwalk resident Brandon Butler, 36, meets the Marine Corps challenge and bangs out 20 awesome pull-ups like he was a 20-year-old recruit in Week 10 of Boot Camp! Brandon’s father, Steven Butler, served in the Marines in the 1970s and is a Vietnam Vet. (John Levin)
Brandon poses with his wife Lauren Butler and their two sons, Gino, 4, and Donovan, 6,Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. Center top is Brandon’s brother-in-law, Brandon Rubino, also a Norwalk resident. (John Levin)
A trip down a long slide, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Norwalk Karting Association; from left to right: Curtis Olisky, Joe Baitaktaris and Bob Byxbee, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (John Levin)
Kids Cove, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
From left, Republican Common Council candidates Luis Estrella (District A) and Rich Bonefant (at Large), and Joe, working the Exchange, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (John Levin)
Josh Goldstein, Norwalk resident and Democratic Council Candidate (at Large), Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (John Levin)
Kids Cove, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
“The Pirates of the Colombian Carribean” perform, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (John Levin)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Kaleigh Carrillos, left; Hannah Merchan, right, in costume, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. Both are Norwalk residents and Goldfish Swim School staff members/instructors in Norwalk. (John Levin)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Johnny Smith and Amy from Norwalk, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (John Levin)
Kids Cove, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Tangled Vine performs, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Norwalk Police guide traffic away from Seaview Avenue, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Kids Cove, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)
A family waits for the Big Bee the Transforming Car Show to begin, Sept. 12 at the Oyster Festival. (Nancy Chapman)