Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.

Before the tunes started Saturday, attendees remarked on the pleasant temperatures.

“September is always tricky with the weather. But I think we do we lucked out this year,” said Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, there with his wife Katina.

Jeff Beckley, Instructional Coach for Mathematics at Jefferson Elementary, said it wasn’t just that the weather was beautiful after so many years of Oyster Festival rainstorms, but COVID restrictions have been lifted.

“It’s wonderful to see so many families out here enjoying Norwalk. Our town festival is unique in that it’s right near the water, and I don’t know many other fairs or festivals like it around,” said Beckley, who has taught at Jefferson for years but only recently moved to Norwalk.

Mike DelGuidice, headlining the main stage with his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, had similar thoughts.

DelGuidice, who performs regularly with Joel, said, “Obviously, it’s been a crazy couple years but it’s good to be with you. It’s good to be here. It’s good to have live music and we appreciate you guys so much for coming out.”

Videos by Jeff Tauscher.