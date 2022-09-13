Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival

Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mike DelGuidice sings Saturday night in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
Before the tunes started Saturday, attendees remarked on the pleasant temperatures.
“September is always tricky with the weather. But I think we do we lucked out this year,” said Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani, there with his wife Katina.
Jeff Beckley, Instructional Coach for Mathematics at Jefferson Elementary and a recent transplant to Norwalk, with his 10-month-old son Brady, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Jeff Beckley, Instructional Coach for Mathematics at Jefferson Elementary, said it wasn’t just that the weather was beautiful after so many years of Oyster Festival rainstorms, but COVID restrictions have been lifted.
“It’s wonderful to see so many families out here enjoying Norwalk. Our town festival is unique in that it’s right near the water, and I don’t know many other fairs or festivals like it around,” said Beckley, who has taught at Jefferson for years but only recently moved to Norwalk.
Mike DelGuidice, headlining the main stage with his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, had similar thoughts.
DelGuidice, who performs regularly with Joel, said, “Obviously, it’s been a crazy couple years but it’s good to be with you. It’s good to be here. It’s good to have live music and we appreciate you guys so much for coming out.”
The full moon rises Saturday evening in Veterans Park, over the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Jana Kramer performs Friday in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Alex Shillo, left, performs Saturday in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
The Fairfield County Makers Guild booth, Friday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
From left, Commission on the Status of Women member Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, Emily Rose Giandurco and Norwalk Federation of Teachers (NFT) First Vice President Joe Giandurco, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Sword fight in the midway, Saturday evening at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani and Katina Asmani, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot begin their show, Saturday night in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Tom Jordan, center, plays guitar Saturday with Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Music fans lay close to the Oyster Festival’s main stage, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mark Fineberg performs Saturday with Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Fans, including a man with a blow up saxaphone, enjoy Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, Saturday evening in Veterans Park at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Fans enjoy Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Fans enjoy Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, Saturday evening in Veterans Park, at the 2022 Oyster Festival. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)