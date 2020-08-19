Norwalk photos: Pan African flag raising

NORWALK, Conn. — Haitian American Collaborative members met Monday to raise an RBG flag over Heritage Park.

“The red is for our blood. The black is for our skin, be proud of it. The green is for the land that I need you to remember you belong to. Fight for it, fight for you, fight for your children and fight for what belongs to you individually, because it’s OK to do so,” Diana Révolus said.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary since the flag has been created and acknowledged. As an act of global solidarity, every August 17th it is known to be celebrated worldwide as Universal African Flag Day by flying the red, black, and green flag. The Pan-African flag was designed to represent people of the African Diaspora and to symbolize ‘black freedom’,” Haitian American Collaborative, LLC said in a press release.

Révolus and Francise Jean-Louis organized the event.

“This is the first of the many (to come),” Jean-Louis said, in a video posted on Facebook.

The press release said:

“The colors on the flag meaning stand for the following: red for blood – both the bloodshed by Africans who died in their fight for liberation, and the shared blood of the African people. Black represented the Black people and green was a symbol of growth and the natural fertility of Africa. The Pan-African flag went on to become the template for flags all over Africa as they gained independence. Ghana, Libya, Malawi, Kenya, and many more other countries adopted the red, black and green with the addition of gold, which sometimes symbolizes mineral wealth.”

“In this short and small, small commemoration, know that your movement is wide and large and it’s national. It’s worldwide,” Révolus said. “And it’s felt in its pride right within yourself and with your within your children.”