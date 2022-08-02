Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Paying taxes

Monday in the Norwalk City Hall corridor leading to Room 105, the Tax Collector’s Office. (John Levin)

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” says Norwalk resident and property tax payer Dorrie Plotnick, as she waits in line to pay taxes due. (John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — Monday was the last day Norwalkers could pay their property taxes without owing interest. John Levin went to City Hall and caught some photos of the action in (and outside of) the tax collectors’ office.

Taxes were due July 1 but payable by Aug. 1. Interest is charged by the month and any tax bills left outstanding are being charged 1.5% per month. Unfortunately, payments made now through Aug. 31 are subject to 3% interest, representing the 1.5% a month for two months (July and August).

Monday in Norwalk City Hall Room 105, the Tax Collector’s Office. (John Levin)

Monday in Norwalk City Hall Room 105, the Tax Collector’s Office. (John Levin)

