Norwalk photos: Paying taxes

NORWALK, Conn. — Monday was the last day Norwalkers could pay their property taxes without owing interest. John Levin went to City Hall and caught some photos of the action in (and outside of) the tax collectors’ office.

Taxes were due July 1 but payable by Aug. 1. Interest is charged by the month and any tax bills left outstanding are being charged 1.5% per month. Unfortunately, payments made now through Aug. 31 are subject to 3% interest, representing the 1.5% a month for two months (July and August).