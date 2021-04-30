Norwalk photos: Planting trees to improve the urban canopy

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Tree Alliance inspired community members to help plant 15 trees recently, working toward the goal of improving Norwalk’s tree canopy with native species.

It was the group’s first volunteer project, Vice President Tom Arbron said.

“In the past we had always had the trees professionally planted so we wanted to see if the community at large would show up. And they did,” Arbron wrote Thursday.

Five dogwood trees were planted by 25 volunteers at the Norwalk Congregational Church and nine or 10 people planted six oak trees on Elm Street in front of the Triangle Community Center, he said. In addition, three serviceberries and one dogwood tree were planted at ElderHouse.

Today is Arbor Day, a national observation designed to celebrate trees and encourage people to plant trees. The Tree Alliance is partnering with the Norwalk Tree Advisory Committee to plant trees at two Norwalk elementary schools and then at Oak Hills Park, Arbron said.

Eight trees will be planted at Oak Hills, a City press release said.