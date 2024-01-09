Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Polar Plunge

By


It wasn’t that cold? (John Levin)

New Year’s Day saw a group of adventurous souls dash into Long Island Sound off Rowayton, in the Bayley Beach Polar Bear Plunge. John Levin was there to take photos and a few videos of the event, which was first held in 2010.

The family that polar plunges together . . . Julie and Derek Vincent with son Cooper. (John Levin)
Event founder, organizer and Rowayton resident Radek Zapert. He started it in 2010 – and continues it for a 15th year. (John Levin)
Darien resident Pippa Morgan here to watch her friends. (John Levin)
Roton School 8th Grader Ben Warren, back for his fourth plunge! (John Levin)
Repeat offenders: Brian Bast, left, and Ruth Freeman, right foreground, have the Polar Plunge before and they keep coming back. (John Levin)
The “Sunday Dippers” of Rowayton! From left are Carol Bildahl, Georgette DiScala Diamandis, Suzy Aubrey. They meet every Sunday at high tide at South Beach on Belle Island. Everyone is welcome to join them. (John Levin)
Rowayton resident Toshi Bekku. He was gleeful after the plunge! (John Levin)
First timer Rowayton resident John Leslie, who came with his wife, Kate (not shown). (John Levin)
(John Levin)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Assistant Corporation Counsel heading back to Bridgeport

Read More

Officials give update on purchasing properties around new South Norwalk School

Norwalk takes steps to access federal funding, move forward with plans for 98 South Main Street

Thank you, Rilling administration, for improvements to Wall Street area

Manresa power plant lights back to normal after disturbing neighbors over weekend

Advertisement


Recent Comments