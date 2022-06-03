Norwalk photos: Pride flag goes up at City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk politicians and Triangle Community Center members gathered Thursday outside City Hall to raise a Pride flag.

“We’re here, as you know, to help celebrate Pride Month and stand by in support of our LGBTQ community, to let them know that we support them, to work with them to do everything we possibly can. They’re a wonderful part of our community,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “We’re so proud that Norwalk is such a community that hopefully, we feel that everybody from all different walks of life can feel safe without worrying about being bullied or picked on or harassed.”

“The flag raising today is important in various different ways,” said Triangle Community Center Executive Director Edson Rivas. “One of them being that raising a flag, or awareness, and to let people know that we’re here is super important. Language matters and symbols like these matter, particularly in times that we’re living at the current moment.”

But the recognition is needed year-round, he said.

“We are LGBTQ plus people 365 days a year, and we cannot hide that,” he said. “Some of us are still in the closet. So this is for all of those that cannot come out of the closet, that do not feel comfortable yet coming out of the closet, and that do not yet have affirming families or a network that they can rely on. So that’s for them. This is for all of us.”

Rilling mentioned the upcoming Pride in the Park event, June 11 in Matthews Park. He said it must be difficult for people to be “afraid to be who they are” and “hopefully with events like this, and the Pride in the Park and other events, and people coming out and joining police department, fire department, members of our elected body, it will help maybe some people just say, ‘You know what, it’s time for me.’”