Norwalk photos: Pride in the Park

NORWALK, Conn. — Fairfield County Pride in the Park returned to Matthews Park after a two-year absence Friday, bringing joyous people to Norwalk.

The LGBTQ+ fun reportedly included a family field day in the morning, followed by drag queens performing on the stage while folks lounged on the lawn, got eats from food trucks or browsed the many exhibit booths nearby.

Included at the Triangle Community Center event were at least two opportunities to win a free prize, including a stay at Foxwoods Casino. ASML advertised itself as a place where employees can be themselves and gave away totes, hand sanitizer or a flag, depending on where the spinning wheel landed or what Norwalker Eddie Melina said was OK.

Norwalk students’ artwork was featured at the Norwalk Federation of Teachers booth. NFT President Mary Yordon said the work was slated to be shown at the Silvermine Arts Center but that plan was cancelled when the pandemic hit.

“It’s been really fun,” Yordon said. “The kids have been coming through and seeing their art.”

Not everyone needed a booth to promote their activities. Patricia Nicolari, who was watching the drag show, said the Proud Academy is opening in New Haven. According to her LinkedIn page, it’s a “safe educational space for students who feel marginalized based on their sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, race, religion, socioeconomic status, or disability.”

The Triangle Community Center’s website explains Pride in the Park.

“It is time we celebrated and spoke up to let the world know we are here and we are not going anywhere!” Triangle Community Center Executive Director Edson Rivas wrote. “It is time to say GAYYYYYYYY even louder than before and stand up for those in our community whose lives are being erased by the litany of anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ bills making the rounds in our United States of America.”