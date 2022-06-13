Norwalk photos: Pride in the Park

A Pride in the Park entertainer, Saturday in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
NORWALK, Conn. — Fairfield County Pride in the Park returned to Matthews Park after a two-year absence Friday, bringing joyous people to Norwalk.
The LGBTQ+ fun reportedly included a family field day in the morning, followed by drag queens performing on the stage while folks lounged on the lawn, got eats from food trucks or browsed the many exhibit booths nearby.
Included at the Triangle Community Center event were at least two opportunities to win a free prize, including a stay at Foxwoods Casino. ASML advertised itself as a place where employees can be themselves and gave away totes, hand sanitizer or a flag, depending on where the spinning wheel landed or what Norwalker Eddie Melina said was OK.
Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Norwalk students’ artwork was featured at the Norwalk Federation of Teachers booth. NFT President Mary Yordon said the work was slated to be shown at the Silvermine Arts Center but that plan was cancelled when the pandemic hit.
“It’s been really fun,” Yordon said. “The kids have been coming through and seeing their art.”
Not everyone needed a booth to promote their activities. Patricia Nicolari, who was watching the drag show, said the Proud Academy is opening in New Haven. According to her LinkedIn page, it’s a “safe educational space for students who feel marginalized based on their sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, race, religion, socioeconomic status, or disability.”
The Triangle Community Center’s website explains Pride in the Park.
“It is time we celebrated and spoke up to let the world know we are here and we are not going anywhere!” Triangle Community Center Executive Director Edson Rivas wrote. “It is time to say GAYYYYYYYY even louder than before and stand up for those in our community whose lives are being erased by the litany of anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ bills making the rounds in our United States of America.”
Dan Desrochers, left, hosts the Foxwoods Casino spinning wheel as Tawana Avery of New York, center, takes a shot and her daughter, Octavia Avery of Bridgeport, right, watches. Tawana Avery won earbuds. Minutes later, two men won a free stay at Foxwoods. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Cathy Greco of Norwalk models a vintage hat at the Wilton Quaker Meeting thrift booth. It was part of the merchandise for sale in hopes of raising money for bike locks to accompany donated refurbished bikes that will be given away to low income people this summer. For more info, text 917-312-4601. (Diane Keefe)
The TD Bank booth, where visitors were asked what they would like the power to do. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Shannon Bielik of New Britain and Jordan Shortt of Litchfield, enjoy each other a drag show continues nearby, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
From left, Shannon Bielik of New Britain, Jordan Shortt of Litchfield and Dylan DeClayboork of New Britain, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
The Norwalk Federation of Teachers booth, showcasing student art that was expected to be in an exhibit before the pandemic hit and cancelled that plan. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Sofia Cuevas’s painting, right, is part of her Advance Placement exam, Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon said. Sofia, a senior, is headed for Rhode Island School of Design. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Eddie Melina, a Norwalk resident, entices visitors to spin the wheel and win a prize at the ASML booth, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Mia EZLay and Professor M lead the entertainment, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Triangle Community Center Board President Colin Hosten, who is also Norwalk Board of Education Chairman, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
Allison Chica of Port Chester, N.Y., gets a commemorative photo with Mia EZLay, right, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)
The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut booth, Saturday afternoon in Matthews Park. (Nancy Guenther Chapman)