Norwalk photos: Protest against fracking gas plant

Connecticut climate activists caravanned from the State Capitol to the Governor’s mansion Saturday to call on Gov. Ned Lamont to “stop the Killingly plant from beginning construction before it starts,” Diane Keefe said.

Keefe, a Norwalk Democratic Town Committee member was among them. “Natural gas is over 90% methane which is a greenhouse gas with 80x the warming effect of carbon. The energy from Killingly is planned for export to other New England states. The environmental activists believe we need to redirect investments to energy efficiency and conservation, solar, wind and battery storage,” she said.

The caravan also stopped at Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) headquarters, she said. Activists held a virtual rally for those who didn’t want to brave the rain.

Lamont recently said he doesn’t want to build the proposed Killingly Energy Center, a 650-megawatt natural gas power plant. Those who oppose it have argued it flies in the face of Lamont’s executive order for a 100% zero-carbon electric sector by 2040, it does not support his broader commitment to fighting climate change, and it just isn’t needed.

The governor hinted at slowing permitting and being able to “play some games there.” He also hinted that market forces may ultimately take over.

“I’m not positive you’re going to see Killingly built at all,” he said.