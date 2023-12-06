Norwalk photos: Pub crawl

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (John Levin)

Sustainable Streets and the Norwalk Transit District teamed to offer Norwalk’s first Pub Crawl, a Friday night on the town via the newly expanded Wheels 2U micro-transit service.

Photos taken by group members provide a sense of the event.

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Emily Burnaman)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Emily Burnaman)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. ( (Emily Burnaman)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Ben Hanpeter)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Emily Burnaman)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Ben Hanpeter)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Emily Burnaman)

Scene from the Sustainable Streets bus crawl, Dec. 1. (Emily Burnaman)