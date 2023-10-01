Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Rainy locations in West Norwalk

By


The 15th hole at Oak Hills Golf Course. (Paul Cantor)

Paul Cantor submitted these photos and a video of rain effects Saturday near his West Norwalk home, saying, “Goodbye drought. Hello climate change.”

A waterfall off Fillow Street.
Opposite the Fillow Street waterfall. (Paul Cantor)
A trail at LaKota Oaks. (Paul Cantor)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Police say they caught drug dealers in the act

Read More

Residents raise concerns over Norwalk Waterfront Industrial Study

Norwalk Parks Master Plan approved

Norwalk political notes: The election develops

Norwalk DPW removes some political signs

Advertisement


Recent Comments