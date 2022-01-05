Norwalk photos: Rapid-test giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen submitted these photos of Tuesday’s City distribution of free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to residents.

“It was a cold but beautiful evening at Calf Pasture Beach. Police and Fire Depts were on hand to help with distribution, traffic flow, and keeping everyone warm,” wrote Schoen, who volunteers at such events. “Cars were reportedly backed up to I-95 at the outset, but the line moved quickly once we got started.”

The City also gave away N95 and KN95 masks. Supplies were limited; Schoen said the City ran out of masks but not kits.

Updated, 1:25 p.m.: More information.