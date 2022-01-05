Norwalk photos: Rapid-test giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen submitted these photos of Tuesday’s City distribution of free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to residents.
“It was a cold but beautiful evening at Calf Pasture Beach. Police and Fire Depts were on hand to help with distribution, traffic flow, and keeping everyone warm,” wrote Schoen, who volunteers at such events. “Cars were reportedly backed up to I-95 at the outset, but the line moved quickly once we got started.”
The City also gave away N95 and KN95 masks. Supplies were limited; Schoen said the City ran out of masks but not kits.
Updated, 1:25 p.m.: More information.
4 comments
Sue Haynie January 5, 2022 at 6:12 am
I tried to get ‘in line’ at 4:50, over an hour before the 6:00pm start time—I was stuck in traffic by the East Avenue train bridge, not moving. I left after about 15 minutes. It was a mess.
Paul January 5, 2022 at 7:58 am
This was well executed and appreciated. Hats off to the city and those who coordinated this effort.
Stuart Garrelick January 5, 2022 at 9:13 am
Whom can we recognize for not understanding that the elderly are both the most vulnerable to Covid and the most likely to not drive at night when they the scheduled the nighttime distribution of test kits?
Just asking.
Dave Roger January 5, 2022 at 10:16 am
I was in the line and was very impressed with how well this was coordinated and flowed. The City agencies that made it happen did a great job. Our city is also fortunate to have a facility such as Calf Pasture to be able to handle these logistics.