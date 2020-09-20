Norwalk photos: RBG tribute
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) addresses Norwalkers gathered Saturday to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on West Avenue. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk citizens gathered Saturday to mark the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. John Levin was there to document the vigil with photographs.
Norwalkers gather Saturday to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on West Avenue. (John Levin)
A memorium and get out the vote effort. (John Levin)
From left, Anna D’Adamo, Diana Carpio, Tracy Barday and Kate Morin. (John Levin)
Vicki Volper, left, and Jane Himmel. (John Levin)
Norwalkers gather Saturday to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on West Avenue. (John Levin)
Flowers and candles, in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (John Levin)
From left, Pam Parkington, Darius Williams, Tina Duryea and Kara Nelson Baekey. (John Levin)
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) addresses the crowd. (John Levin)
From left, Jalin Sead, Pam Parkington and Darius Williams. (John Levin)