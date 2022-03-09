Norwalk photos: ‘Rebel Daughter Day’ in Art Park
The Art Park Pop Up Market around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. (John Levin)
Liz Perpek, marketing director for Franny’s Farmacy in Westport. Westport is the first franchise of this hemp and CBD products producer and distributor with a store on 33 Elm Street. They have an application pending for a THC products license in Westport. The store has partnered with Easton Grows to locally grow hemp products on town of Easton owned farm land. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos Tuesday in the Isaacs Street parking lot owned by real estate broker Jason Milligan.
Rebel Daughter Cookies has taken the space formerly solely occupied by Nutty Bunny, on the eastern side of the former Leonard Street municipal parking lot. Owner Anna Grossman organized a women-owned business pop-up and about 30 companies attended, Milligan said. It was a grand opening that coincided with International Women’s Day.
“She was pleasantly surprised with the number of businesses that wanted to participate and with the turnout,” Milligan said. “It seems like the visitors and businesses would be interested in doing it again.”
Grossman, a Wilton resident, started the business in November 2019, and opened its bakery and pickup location at 21 Isaacs St. last month, Levin said. “Her cookies are f— amazing – I accused her of being a crack dealer.”
Inside Rebel Daughter, where other businesses were selling stuff: Nutty Bunny non-dairy ice cream, Sylvia’s Kitchen, and others. (John Levin)
Jenifer Milano of The Vintage Horse. She’s from Trumbull. (John Levin)
Products from Franny’s Farmacy in Westport. (John Levin)
From left, Chelsea Daniel, Alix Daher, and Anne Grossman. (John Levin)
Products from Franny’s Farmacy in Westport. (John Levin)
John Levin said he tasted this “AMAZING” Chili Oil product made by Norwalker Aya Forster “and its labeling is accurate.” (John Levin)
Norwalker Aya Forster and her Chili Oil products. (John Levin)
Products from Franny’s Farmacy in Westport. (John Levin)
Norwalker Ilana Eck, founded Stylish Spoon to offer “gluten free amazing baked goods,” and will be opening a production facility on Water Street in April or May, John Levin said. At left is Norwalker Genie Morris, loyal longtime Stylish Spoon customer and also the founder and manager of Norwalk Moms, Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/norwalkmoms/?hl=en and https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/norwalkmoms/ (John Levin)