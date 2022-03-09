Norwalk photos: ‘Rebel Daughter Day’ in Art Park

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos Tuesday in the Isaacs Street parking lot owned by real estate broker Jason Milligan.

Rebel Daughter Cookies has taken the space formerly solely occupied by Nutty Bunny, on the eastern side of the former Leonard Street municipal parking lot. Owner Anna Grossman organized a women-owned business pop-up and about 30 companies attended, Milligan said. It was a grand opening that coincided with International Women’s Day.

“She was pleasantly surprised with the number of businesses that wanted to participate and with the turnout,” Milligan said. “It seems like the visitors and businesses would be interested in doing it again.”

Grossman, a Wilton resident, started the business in November 2019, and opened its bakery and pickup location at 21 Isaacs St. last month, Levin said. “Her cookies are f— amazing – I accused her of being a crack dealer.”