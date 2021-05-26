Norwalk photos: Ryan Park community day

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk ACTS and Cornerstone Community Church held a community day Saturday at Ryan Park, and Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board member John Levin was there taking photographs.

The community day was focused on mental health awareness. “I’ve seen the toll this pandemic has taken on members of my own family, including myself, including my husband, who’s a high school teacher locally,” Norwalk ACTS Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Barahona said recently. “Mental health is not only about serious mental illness or significant trauma, it’s about the day to day stress and anxiety that accumulates over time and takes a toll on our ability to effectively parent, to work, to be fully present for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Cornerstone Community Church thanked these participants: