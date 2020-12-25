Norwalk photos: Santa in Silvermine

NORWALK, Conn. – Santa Claus began his Christmas Eve rounds early Thursday, parading through Silvermine on his way to the Silvermine Art Center to the delight of residents watching from their homes or gathered along the sides of the streets.

Once he arrived, Santa waved to the kids from his firetruck, telling one not to step too close. One of his helpers waved to a friend and joyfully announced that she’d be getting vaccinated next week.

Multiple children took their turns in front of the firetruck, getting their picture taken with Santa Claus.