Norwalk photos: Santa in Silvermine
Santa Claus, in the Silvermine Art Center parking lot Thursday.
NORWALK, Conn. – Santa Claus began his Christmas Eve rounds early Thursday, parading through Silvermine on his way to the Silvermine Art Center to the delight of residents watching from their homes or gathered along the sides of the streets.
Once he arrived, Santa waved to the kids from his firetruck, telling one not to step too close. One of his helpers waved to a friend and joyfully announced that she’d be getting vaccinated next week.
Multiple children took their turns in front of the firetruck, getting their picture taken with Santa Claus.
Silvermine residents, after Santa Claus passed by.
Santa parades through Silvermine.
Silvermine residents wave to Santa Claus.
Silvermine residents wave to Santa Claus.
Santa Claus pulls into the Silvermine Art Center parking lot Thursday.
Families gathered to see Santa Claus in the Silvermine Art Center parking lot Thursday.
Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette, part of Santa’s escort, watches the festivities at the Silvermine Art Center.
Families gathered to see Santa Claus in the Silvermine Art Center parking lot Thursday.
