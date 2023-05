Bernadoodle Henry listens intently to the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s story. (John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — From the Norwalk River Valley Trail ceremonial opening of its new Riverside Trailhead to the NorWALK for Mental Health and Wellness Fair on the Town Green, John Levin was busy snapping photos Saturday. Take a vicarious tour through his lens.

Sof Ramos (he/him), Brien McMahon High School and the president of the Norwalk Strong club. (John Levin)

The Triangle Community Center at the mental health fair on the Green. (John Levin)

Saturday’s mental health fair on the Green. (John Levin)

Norwalk resident Jeff Farr with Brenda Jacobsen, who led the Norwalk River Valley Trail walk while playing her bagpipe. (John Levin)

Margaret Watt, Prevention Director at Positive Directions – The Center for Prevention and Counseling, which collaborated with Norwalk ACTS and its member agencies on the mental health fair on the green. (John Levin)

Norwalk River Valley Trail Executive Director and Danbury resident Andrea Gartner on this morning’s walk. (John Levin)

Saturday’s mental health fair on the Green. (John Levin)

Saturday’s mental health fair on the Green. (John Levin)

Norwalk River Valley Trail board president Kate Throckmorton describes the trail’s recent progress. (John Levin)

Norwalk Police Officers Russel Oulette and David Vetare on Norwalk River Valley Trail Harbor Loop bicycle patrol. (John Levin)

Norwalk River Valley Trail board president Kate Throckmorton describes the trail’s recent progress. (John Levin)

