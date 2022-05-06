Norwalk photos: ‘Save one tree’

NORWALK, Conn. — A protest sign along the Norwalk railroad tracks marks Katherine Snedaker’s continued campaign against Eversource’s tree removal project.

“I don’t believe I can change the outcome but at least I tried to protest. The clear cutting of all trees without regard for neighborhood setting and value of those particular trees to community health or soil erosion is criminal,” Snedaker said in an email.

It’s not just Norwalk.

“The project has been underway for several months and covers 18 miles along the Metro North tracks in Westport, Norwalk, Darien, Stamford and Greenwich,” said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson. “The high-voltage electric transmission lines that run along the tracks don’t need to make contact with the trees to cause a public safety issue or power outage – they need air clearance to provide proper insulation and prevent an electric arc. This tree work will help to reduce the risk of a service interruption for more than 120 critical facilities across multiple communities, including hospitals and police and fire stations.”

Eversource details its Fairfield County Transmission Corridor Vegetation Project on its website.

“We plan to remove any vegetation within 25 feet from from (cq) the outermost wire that has the potential to exceed 15 feet at maturity,” the utility company states. “This is in line with industry best practices.”

Snedaker said, “There is no chance of stopping them but it’s going to be interesting when they hit Darien with that 30-foot cut zone. I think the key is keeping evidence of what was lost and pushing for them to plant trees in the areas where the trees were cut.”