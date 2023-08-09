Norwalk photos: SoNo Farmers Market

Quantcast

From left, Justin Pritchett and Conrod Ferguson, both Fairfield residents, work in the Little River Farm booth July 30 in Ryan Park, the event’s only seller of fruits and vegetables. (John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos of the SoNo Farmers’ Market Grand Opening held July 30 in Ryan Park.

The Market is slated to be open every other Sunday through Nov. 19.

Offerings at the Little River Farm booth, July 30 in Ryan Park. (John Levin)
Leon Hardy with his 3-year-old son Leon Hardy Jr., July 30 in Ryan Park. (John Levin)
Kaitlin Forcellina, who grew up in Norwalk, and her son Connor, 4. They were visiting from their home near Charlotte S.C. (John Levin)
Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godleski, July 30 in Ryan Park. (John Levin)
Stephen Ivan, Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Housing Development Project Manager. (John Levin)
Idan Mitchel of Fairfield, owner of Yalla Organic. (John Levin)
The Little River Farm booth, July 30 in Ryan Park. (John Levin)
David Muccigrosso of Norwalk. (John Levin)
Sean Fox, repping the Norwalk Film Festival, July 30 in Ryan Park. (John Levin)
The Little River Farm booth. (John Levin)

    SoNo Farmers’ Market is bi-weekly and returns to Ryan Park this Sunday, August 13.

