Norwalk photos: SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos Sunday.
From left, Pierpont School students Bella, Tanner and Madison. (John Levin)
Norwalk resident Louise Flax. (John Levin)
Ellen Oppenheimer, sister to Louise Flax. Kyle Oppenheimer, her son, came in third for the Half Marathon with a time of 1:16:21(John Levin)
Parthena Kotzageridis of Norwalk and Shaun Intriago of Stamford. (John Levin)
3 comments
Johnny cardamone October 4, 2022 at 8:55 am
Run for your life🥵💪🏼🙏🏼
Adam Blank October 4, 2022 at 3:26 pm
Always a great race. unfortunately a foot injury limited me to the 5k this year. Would love to see them add a post race band and bring in another non-profit to do something family friendly in the park post race as a fundraiser (like a pop up retail/farmers/craft market).
Audrey Cozzarin October 4, 2022 at 5:54 pm
Adam, Excellent idea. “What if” we make that happen?