Norwalk photos: SoNo half marathon

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos of Sunday’s SoNo Half Marathon.

It’s the sixth year for the race, according to halfmarathons.net. Runners start at Veterans Park, head west on Washington Street and then south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, passing the South Norwalk train station. When they get to Wilson Avenue they turn right on Highland, make their way to Soundview Avenue and then make to Washington Street.

Nope, they’re not done. They head toward the East Norwalk train station and keep going south toward Taylor Farm Park, through Shady Beach Park and then back to Vets.

New Canaan School of Rock guitar virtuosi Nikhil Talwalkar (left) of Darien and Ethan Walmark (right) of Westport perform the National Anthem just before race start. Hendrix Lives!!