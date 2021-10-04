Norwalk photos: SoNo half marathon

Ellen with 29-year-old son and Seattle resident Ari Oppenheimer. Ari came in 2nd in the 5k! His time was 17:51. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos of Sunday’s SoNo Half Marathon.
It’s the sixth year for the race, according to halfmarathons.net. Runners start at Veterans Park, head west on Washington Street and then south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, passing the South Norwalk train station. When they get to Wilson Avenue they turn right on Highland, make their way to Soundview Avenue and then make to Washington Street.
Nope, they’re not done. They head toward the East Norwalk train station and keep going south toward Taylor Farm Park, through Shady Beach Park and then back to Vets.
Norwalk resident Mike Morris psyched for his 5k! (John Levin)
Start of the Half Marathon. (John Levin)
Stretching! (John Levin)
Norwalk resident Oliver Lawrence moments before starting his Half Marathon. (John Levin)
From left, Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten, his husband, Oak Hills Park Authority treasurer Joe Andrasko, and Norwalk friend Chris Madden before the race. (John Levin)
Running team from Norwalk’s Winston Prep. (John Levin)
(John Levin)
Sisters Ellen Oppenheimer (left), 69, and Louise Flax, 72, before starting the 5k. Both grew up in Norwalk but Ellen lives in Oakland CA now and was in town to visit with Louise and to celebrate their father Phillip’s 100th birthday with him – he was born on race day – 10/3/1921 ! (John Levin)
Start of the Half Marathon. (John Levin)
Bathrooms! (John Levin)
Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). (John Levin)
Start of the Half Marathon. (John Levin)
New Canaan School of Rock guitar virtuosi Nikhil Talwalkar (left) of Darien and Ethan Walmark (right) of Westport perform the National Anthem just before race start. Hendrix Lives!!