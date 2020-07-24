Norwalk photos: SoNo murals

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk celebrated its new Washington Street artwork Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

The Arts Commission-sponsored mural project stems from Mayor Harry Rilling’s decision to close Washington Street parking spaces to create outdoor seating for diners, as restaurants struggle with COVID-19 concerns after being closed for weeks due to an executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont. Grey concrete barriers were installed in late May to block the parking spaces; now, the concrete barriers have been covered with colorful murals.

The Arts Commission had expected to have artists paint the murals onto the concrete but the Department of Public Works said that wasn’t possible, Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel told the Board of Estimate and Taxation recently. The work was done under the Commission’s public art funding and cost $5,000.

The theme of the murals is “renewal,” Commission member Robert Abriola said Thursday.

Rilling said he would like to partially close Washington St. in the same way every summer in the future, calling the closure “vibrant and exciting.” He said he had not heard one complaint about the closure since its implementation.

Abriola said a terrific group of fine artists, illustrators and painters contributed to the murals project. He noted that a green vine runs horizontally along the bottom of all the murals, connecting them together. The theme “Renewal” is about the reopening of the city.