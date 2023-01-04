Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023

On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above.

“Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them.

“Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”

“Happy New Year!” we responded as we headed toward

the West Norwalk Meeting House where people no longer meet and then to these falls on West Norwalk Road to check on how well the wet weather we’ve been having was dealing with the drought we’ve been suffering and then past those famous massive products of human labor and stunning works of art commonly referred to as stone walls.

Then we passed this fellow, who called out, “What happened to winter?! Where’s the snow?!”

“Buffalo,” we responded.

“Are you buffaloing me?” he replied as we continued walking till we came to a sign and a boulder on Old Rock Lane.

“How did you get here?” we asked the boulder.

“Caught a ride with a glacier,” he responded.

“Where’s the glacier?” we asked.

“Melted,” he replied.

“Global warming” we thought as we sadly shook our heads and moved on past the intersection of Princes Pine Road to the spectacular property known as Lakota Oaks and its stations of the cross,

while all the time thinking about all kinds of things such as “shouldn’t it be Princess Pine with 2 s’s instead of Princes Pine with just one s and how do Christian billionaires feel about Jesus’ admonition that “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!” And how the pandemic and war in Ukraine will end and how polar bears who rely on sea ice to survive are doing and why the sea is boiling hot and whether pigs have wings.

And then it was not long before we arrived home to discovered this discarded container by our driveway.

“Food for me. Trash for you,” it said.

Yep, that seems to be too many people’s motto these days.

Sad. But not so sad that we should let it spoil the pleasure of a walk in our spectacular West Norwalk neck of the woods.

Paul Cantor