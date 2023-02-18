Norwalk photos: Stewie the Duck

NORWALK, Conn. — Stewie the Duck Swim School should open in late spring at 100 Westport Ave., across from Stew Leonard’s.

“We lost our son in a drowning accident,” Stew Leonard said in a social media post. “It happened nearly 34 years ago, but it never heals. Our family is on a mission to prevent drownings for kids. My dream was to open a swim school and it’s finally happening. Profits will be plowed back into free lessons for kids in need. We should be able to provide over 10,000 free lessons next year!”

Plans for the 6,705 square-foot swim school were submitted to the Norwalk Planning and Zoning office in June and approved in July. Ground was broken in early January.

The swim school location is next door to Stew’s Wines. Leonard predicted 20,000 free swimming lessons in 2024.