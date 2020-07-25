Norwalk photos: Summer learning

NORWALK, Conn. — Here we have photos from two Norwalk schools, Jefferson Elementary and P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School).

Jefferson fifth grade teacher Jeff Beckley sent the Zoom photos, a virtual summer academy. Bob Welsh documented P-Tech handing out copies of “Dear Martin,” the story of a dangerous encounter between an African-American youth and a police officer, and the youth’s struggle to cope. He also caught a training exercise.

P-Tech director Karen Amaker expects the school-wide focus on the novel to drive discussion and learning opportunities related to current events.

“I’ve already read my copy and look forward to engaging in courageous conversations with my team members and student body. I’ve discussed some of the book with my nine year old son who noticed me crying while reading the book,” Amaker wrote in an email Tuesday. “It’s a difficult read given where we are as a country, but it’s also about love, relationships, friendships, identity, and hope for a better tomorrow. My dedicated team of educators will infuse aspects of Dear Martin in every class from humanities to statistics.”