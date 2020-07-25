Norwalk photos: Summer learning
A Jefferson Elementary School summer virtual academy. Adults include teacher Jeff Beckley, Norwalk High School Special Education teacher Kerry Dutter, paraprofessionals Sharon Maignan, Vanessa Trujillo and Elizabeth Williams and Mandie Mendenhall. (Jeff Beckley)
Two First Student employees participated in a training exercise Tuesday at Andrews Field, off County Street in Norwalk. The trainer, left, and her trainee declined to provide their names due to uncertainty over whether their employer would approve. The student, right, who will drive for Stamford Schools, expressed gratitude for the drill. “She did great,” her teacher said. (Bob Welsh)
NORWALK, Conn. — Here we have photos from two Norwalk schools, Jefferson Elementary and P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School).
Jefferson fifth grade teacher Jeff Beckley sent the Zoom photos, a virtual summer academy. Bob Welsh documented P-Tech handing out copies of “Dear Martin,” the story of a dangerous encounter between an African-American youth and a police officer, and the youth’s struggle to cope. He also caught a training exercise.
P-Tech director Karen Amaker expects the school-wide focus on the novel to drive discussion and learning opportunities related to current events.
“I’ve already read my copy and look forward to engaging in courageous conversations with my team members and student body. I’ve discussed some of the book with my nine year old son who noticed me crying while reading the book,” Amaker wrote in an email Tuesday. “It’s a difficult read given where we are as a country, but it’s also about love, relationships, friendships, identity, and hope for a better tomorrow. My dedicated team of educators will infuse aspects of Dear Martin in every class from humanities to statistics.”
P-TECH program coordinator Annie Donnelly hands a copy of “Dear Martin” to a P-TECH student. Parents and students received the books via a socially-distanced drive-through set up under a tree in the bus lane on Strawberry Hill Avenue, next to the school. P-TECH is a partnership between Norwalk Public Schools, Norwalk Community College, and IBM that allows students to earn high school diploma and an associate’s degree in as little as four years, and graduate ready for job opportunities at IBM. (Bob Welsh)
P-TECH staff members Annie Donnelly and Debra Costello and P-TECH director Karen Amaker organize copies of the book “Dear Martin” distributed to students Tuesday. Amaker purchased 412 copies of the novel, selected by the school’s humanities department, for every student and staff member. (Bob Welsh)
A Jefferson Elementary School summer virtual academy. (Jeff Beckley)
After observing a safety check of signal lights, the trainer describes the course her student will follow in an exercise simulating a student drop-off, through a course marked by cones. First Student employees train drivers for school districts throughout Fairfield County at Andrews Field, typically during weekday morning hours. (Bob Welsh)