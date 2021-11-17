Norwalk photos: Swearing in ceremony
Town Clerk Rick McQuaid shakes hands with Doug Stern, Judge of Probate, after Stern swore him in for a sixth two-year term.
NORWALK, Conn. — Enjoy these photos from Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony at City Hall.
The Rev. Lindsay Curtis, right, leads Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony outside City Hall.
The Rev. Elizabeth Abel, pastor of Cornerstone Community Church, delivers the invocation. “Gracious God, let this term of office challenge the status quo so that all people in this city may know your truth,” she said. “Merciful God bless the people of this city and let them be a beacon of light for this county, this state and the entire country, motivate us to be united as one people created by you for you.”
Watching the ceremony are Norwalk’s State Representatives.
Town Clerk Rick McQuaid greets a friend.
The Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME Church, delivers the benediction at Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony at City Hall.
Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) gets a hug after being sworn in. She was appointed to the Council in September 2020 and ran unopposed this year.
Three of the “Norwalk Nine,” the women who form a gender majority on the Council. From left, Council members Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large), Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) and Heidi Alterman (D-District D) are sworn in, Tuesday at City Hall.
Council members Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) and Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) celebrate with State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143) after the ceremony.
Chief Master Sergeant Jeff DeWitt, U.S. Air Force retired, and others stand at attention for the National Anthem, after he led the pledge of allegiance.
From left, Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek and Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King enjoy camaraderie after the ceremony.
From left, Lucia Rilling, Mayor Harry Rilling, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid and State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143).
Council members gather to sign their oaths.
Council members needed to sign their oaths after the ceremony.
Council members John Kydes (D-District C), middle, and Diana Révolus (D-District B), right, after the ceremony.
Jonathan Peters sings God Bless America.
Council members David Heuvelman (D-District A) and Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) are sworn in, Tuesday at City Hall.
Mayor Harry Rilling is sworn in by Doug Stern, Judge of Probate.
Town Clerk Rick McQuaid enjoys Tuesday’s ceremony at City Hall.