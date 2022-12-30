Norwalk photos: Tax time

NORWALK, Conn. — Diane Keefe took these photos Thursday in the Norwalk Tax Collector’s Office. The office closes at 12:30 p.m. Friday, half an hour ahead of City Hall closing. City Hall is closed Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s. The office opens at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, resuming its normal hours.

Second installment tax bills are expected to be in the mail today, later than usual due to software issues. Bills are also available online.For more information, see the Tax Collector’s webpage.