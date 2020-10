NORWALK, Conn. — A group of Norwalkers gathered Thursday evening to thank Clyde Ripka for providing music every week at Calf Pasture Beach during this pandemic-challenged summer. Virginia Tartaglia sent photos of the cake presentation, and also of what she said was a “red” full moon.

She also invited women to the St. Ann Club Girls Night Out, scheduled for Oct. 15. Tickets are $25. Call Tony Cappuccia at 203-515-7706 for more information.