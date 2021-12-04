Norwalk photos: Tree lightings
A Crystal Theater group entertains Norwalkers, Friday at City Hall.
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk observed the holiday season Friday with two tree lightings, down the road from each other.
Santa first visited City Hall and then minutes later, there was an appearance on the town green.
Enjoy a few photos!
Friday outside City Hall.
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children at the First Taxing District’s tree ceremony on the green.
The Norwalk High School Chamber Singers entertain the crowd, Friday at City Hall.
Two Christmas princesses greet a child, Friday at City Hall.
Fans of the City Hall ceremony.
A Norwalk Department of Public Works truck escorts Santa to Concert Hall.
Santa Claus arrives on Sunset Avenue.
Santa Claus and Mayor Harry Rilling prepare to light the Christmas tree, Friday outside City Hall.
The crowd admires Santa, Friday at City Hall.
The lit up tree at City Hall.
Richard Bonenfant and Luis Estrella enjoy the holiday fun at City Hall.
The Norwalk Community Chorale closes out the City Hall ceremony.
Norwalk Police cruisers line East Avenue during Friday’s holiday tree lighting ceremony at City Hall.
Mayor Harry Rilling, Lucia Rilling and First Taxing District Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski speak to attendees of the holiday tree lighting on the town green.
The First Taxing District Christmas tree, shortly after being lit up Friday.
Audrey Cozzarin and First Taxing District Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski, Friday on the town green.