Norwalk photos: Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is coping with the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Isaias is illustrated in photos posted all over social media. Here’s a sampling, along with some photos by NancyOnNorwalk.

Eversource reported that 10,069 of its Norwalk customers, or 31.73 percent, were still without power at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The company “estimates it will make significant progress by the end of the weekend and have

its {statewide} restoration substantially complete by Tuesday, August 11th at 11:59 p.m., with many customers restored before that time,” it said in a press release. “Substantially complete means fewer than one percent of customers are still without power. More than 700 crews are working urgently to repair the widespread damage to the electric system caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Significant numbers of additional out-of-state mutual aid crews are arriving Friday and will increase the available crew resources to 1,189.”

Eversource is working under strict COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, it noted.

Mayor Harry Rilling has also been without power, his wife Lucia said on social media, calling the company “Neversource.”