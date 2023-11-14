Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Veterans Day service

Col. Beverly Sanford Follis, USAF (ret.) addresses the audience about the importance of the availability of mental health treatment for veterans. (Jeff Tauscher)

Jeff Tauscher submitted these photos of Saturday’s Veterans Day observance in City Hall.

A US Marine veteran, John Levin, stands during the playing of The Marines’ Hymn. (Jeff Tauscher)
The Norwalk Police Department color guard.(Jeff Tauscher)

