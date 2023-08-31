Norwalk photos: Walk Bridge project at Oyster Shell Park

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader asked what is going on at Oyster Shell Park.
“The work you see happening now is a tidal wetland improvement project, part of the WALK Bridge Project environmental improvement efforts,” Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) Spokesperson/Communications Manager Josh Morgan said Tuesday. “The Oyster Shell Park tidal wetlands site includes excavation to remove invasive species and constructing a living shoreline. This wetland project includes future plantings, oyster cultch, and a terrapin habitat area. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.”
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.