Norwalk photos: Walk Bridge project at Oyster Shell Park

Aug. 24 at the Oyster Shell Park water’s edge, adjacent to the playground.

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader asked what is going on at Oyster Shell Park.

“The work you see happening now is a tidal wetland improvement project, part of the WALK Bridge Project environmental improvement efforts,”  Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) Spokesperson/Communications Manager Josh Morgan said Tuesday. “The Oyster Shell Park tidal wetlands site includes excavation to remove invasive species and constructing a living shoreline. This wetland project includes future plantings, oyster cultch, and a terrapin habitat area. The work is expected to be completed by the end of October.”

Equipment behind a chain-link fence at Oyster Shell Park.
