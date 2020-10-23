Norwalk photos: Wall Street ‘before and after’

NORWALK, Conn. – Real estate broker Jason Milligan submitted these photos: above is the 64 Wall St. now, and below is the building when he bought it in early September.

“We are just getting started,” he wrote. “So many amazing companies looking to relocate or get established in the Wall Street area. Brewery, Ice Cream shop, Wine & cheese bar, multiple restaurants. Wall Street is on the Rise!”

He’s still planning to build a hotel at the location, he said.