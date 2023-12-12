Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal

A shot of River Street taken Monday from the Yankee Doodle Garage.

Then-new striping on River Street in September 2019. (Kieran Droney)

Reverse angle parking is no longer a thing in the Wall Street area.

The back-in spaces installed in 2019 have been eliminated and traditional parallel parking striping painted in. According to Sky Mercede of Forever Sweet Bakery, this was done Thursday evening.

Plans for reverse angle parking go back to at least 2015. Then- Wall Street Task Force Chairwoman Jackie Lightfield called the idea “dumb.”

In 2019, Mayor Harry Rilling said, “Norwalk is following the ‘reverse angle parking’ trend. Cars will back into the parking spots. With angled parking, backing in has been studied and found to be much safer. Backing out into traffic is dangerous as the sightline is very poor. Pulling out gives the motorist a much clearer view. This is a trend in many cities both here and abroad.”

At a news conference, he called the reverse spaces a “home run” and predicted that they will be much safer than traditional parking spaces.

Jim Travers, hired by Rilling in early 2021 as the new Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP) director, has since indicated that he thought the reverse angle parking was a mistake.

Monday evening on Wall Street.