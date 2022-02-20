Norwalk photos: Weather

Quantcast

Harbor Avenue at 3:43 p.m. Saturday. (Nancy Chapman)

NORWALK, Conn. — A snow squall swept into Norwalk on Saturday, and with it a wild whiteout for a brief period. Compare that to the previous Saturday, when 50-degree temperatures had people out enjoying Calf Pasture Beach.

Here are some photos to illustrate contemporary life’s ups and downs, climate-wise.

Diners at Ripkas, 1:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. (Paul Cantor)

Calf Pasture Beach, Feb. 12. (Paul Cantor)

Calf Pasture Beach, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Icicles on West Ave., Feb. 14, when the temperature was about 20 degrees. (Nancy Chapman)

A car pulls over to let a taxi pass after being honked at for driving slowly as a snow squall makes seeing difficult at about 4:30 p.m Saturday on Harbor Avenue. (Nancy Chapman)

The view off Harbor Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. (Nancy Chapman)

The view off Harbor Avenue at about 4:55 p.m. Saturday. (Nancy Chapman)

