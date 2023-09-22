Norwalk photos: West Norwalk upzoning?

(Paul Cantor)

Paul Cantor said he took these photos of homes on Morehouse Lane from the other side of the pond behind St. John’s cemetery. “Norwalk has some precious real estate,” Cantor said. “Do I really want to watch it being up-zoned away?”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a drafted overhaul of the zoning regulations. Morehouse Lane, which is off West Norwalk Road, would be “upzoned” from a single family home district to an area where two family homes are allowed, under the plan.

