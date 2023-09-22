Quantcast

Norwalk photos: West Norwalk upzoning?

By


(Paul Cantor)

Paul Cantor said he took these photos of homes on Morehouse Lane from the other side of the pond behind St. John’s cemetery.  “Norwalk has some precious real estate,” Cantor said. “Do I really want to watch it being up-zoned away?”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a drafted overhaul of the zoning regulations. Morehouse Lane, which is off West Norwalk Road, would be “upzoned” from a single family home district to an area where two family homes are allowed, under the plan.

(Paul Cantor)
(Paul Cantor)
(Paul Cantor)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Patriot Bank seeks to foreclose on Wall Street Theater loan

Read More

Norwalk Republicans endorse Independents, causing ‘disappointment,’ member’s exit

Walsh denies social media accusation of NPD neglect

Melendez steps down, Hosten named interim DTC Chairman

Révolus declines recount; Wiggins is official winner

Advertisement


Recent Comments