Norwalk photos: West Rocks soccer field

NORWALK, Conn. — The West Rocks Middle School soccer complex is really coming along, as shown in these photos taken Thursday by Harold F. Cobin.

Construction began in November. The school’s upper terraced lot is being replaced by an artificial turf field with LED lighting and a concession stand, while the lower field will remain as is, Andy Soumelidis of Landtech told Zoners a year ago. A new parking lot off Aiken will provide 57 spaces in addition to the 150 spaces already onsite, and will include handicapped parking; a staircase will connect the upper and lower fields.

The project was authorized for a total $2.4 million in capital budget funding.