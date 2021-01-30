Norwalk photos: White Barn preserve

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor says he took these photos of the White Barn Preserve on Saturday.

The Norwalk Land Trust announced this week that its attempt to buy the adjacent White Barn property had failed, as a developer had bought the 15 acres the Trust was trying to save for open space.

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said the property sold for $3,050,000.

Able Construction plans to move forward with the plan the late Jim Fieber obtained Zoning approval for in 2015, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said. That would be a 15-home conservation development at 78 Cranbury Road and 440 Newtown Ave., adjacent to NLT’s 5-acre preserve.

“So sad,” Cantor said.