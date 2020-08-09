Norwalk Photos: Wolfpit walkabout

NORWALK, Conn. — How does Wolfpit respond to a power outage on top of a pandemic? Multiple streets were still without power Friday morning as Bob Welsh toured the area.

“The humor is turning pretty weird. A few Wolfpitters might be 24 hours from going full-on Lord of the Flies,” Welsh said.

Here are his photos and captions:

A storm-felled tree, and the overhead wire it damaged, block Assisi Way near Mark Drive Friday morning. The area lost power Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the tree remains. A resident who declined to give his name said he was ‘shocked’ by the amount of storm damage and disappointed to receive no communication about the outages until 11 p.m. Thursday. While he waits for power to return, he’s trying to keep food from spoiling with coolers and ice from Stew’s. What’s that peculiar object near the tree’s base?

It appears to be blow-up doll protest art. The same resident who declined to give his name said he and others wondered who installed the sign-bearing inflatable. The tree blocks the street, but Assisi Wayans can exit via Thornapple and other streets, he said.

Meanwhile, around the corner in front of 2 Leatherwood Drive, someone’s put up winter decorations. “Oh joy” proclaims the snow creature, as a thrumming generator signals a working freezer.

Dog walker Judy Henry of Fairfield and poodle Lily Rose of Norwalk stroll at Wolfpit Elementary. Henry was one of the few lucky Fairfield residents who didn’t lose power. Rose, who lives with her owner near the Norwalk/Westport line, didn’t fare as well, and spent 48 hours without electricity. She declined comment, except to say that it was “ruff.”