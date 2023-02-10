Norwalk photos/videos: Chinese New Year

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Public Library celebrated Happy Lantern Festival with dance performances, Chinese food and other activities Feb. 5, a production made possible by Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers.

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris submitted photos taken by Kim Yong and some videos she took herself, to share the fun event.

The Festival is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar calendar year, marking the last day of the lunar New Year celebration. Traditionally, children go to temples carrying paper lanterns and solve riddles at night.